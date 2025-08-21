AM NewsBrief: Aug. 21, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.
- Former Tulsa School Board Member Enters Race for Oklahoma State Superintendent
- Rep. Kevin Hern Praises Medicaid Work Requirements in Trump’s Health Plan
- New OHP Headquarters In Clinton
- Oklahoma Hospitals Deliver Over One Million Pounds of Food to Fight Insecurity, Improve Health
