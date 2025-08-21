AM NewsBrief: Aug. 21, 2025

Former Tulsa School Board Member Enters Race for Oklahoma State Superintendent

Rep. Kevin Hern Praises Medicaid Work Requirements in Trump’s Health Plan

New OHP Headquarters In Clinton

Oklahoma Hospitals Deliver Over One Million Pounds of Food to Fight Insecurity, Improve Health

_______________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

