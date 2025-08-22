AM NewsBrief: Aug. 22, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
- Oklahoma County Demands $1.5 Million Refund From State After Canceled Mental Health Hospital Project
- Tulsa Mayor, Muscogee Nation Push Back on Gov. Stitt’s Legal Challenge to Jurisdiction Agreement
- Walters Seeks $100K Legal Defense After Nude Images Incident at Board Meeting
- Oklahoma Democrats Launch Monthly Public Forums at State Capitol This Fall
_______________________
