KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Aug. 22, 2025

Published August 22, 2025 at 5:15 AM CDT
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

  • Oklahoma County Demands $1.5 Million Refund From State After Canceled Mental Health Hospital Project
  • Tulsa Mayor, Muscogee Nation Push Back on Gov. Stitt’s Legal Challenge to Jurisdiction Agreement
  • Walters Seeks $100K Legal Defense After Nude Images Incident at Board Meeting
  • Oklahoma Democrats Launch Monthly Public Forums at State Capitol This Fall

