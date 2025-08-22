AM NewsBrief: Aug. 22, 2025

Oklahoma County Demands $1.5 Million Refund From State After Canceled Mental Health Hospital Project

Tulsa Mayor, Muscogee Nation Push Back on Gov. Stitt’s Legal Challenge to Jurisdiction Agreement

Walters Seeks $100K Legal Defense After Nude Images Incident at Board Meeting

Oklahoma Democrats Launch Monthly Public Forums at State Capitol This Fall

_______________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.