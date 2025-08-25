AM NewsBrief: Aug. 25, 2025

Walters Moves Ahead With Citizenship Test Requirement for New Oklahoma Teachers

Golden Mesa Casino Expands With $78 Million Investment in Guymon

Oklahoma Gains First Full-Time Perinatal Psychiatrist

ODOT Launches Contest for Kids to Name Oklahoma Snow Plows

_______________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

