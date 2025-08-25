AM NewsBrief: Aug. 25, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
- Walters Moves Ahead With Citizenship Test Requirement for New Oklahoma Teachers
- Golden Mesa Casino Expands With $78 Million Investment in Guymon
- Oklahoma Gains First Full-Time Perinatal Psychiatrist
- ODOT Launches Contest for Kids to Name Oklahoma Snow Plows
