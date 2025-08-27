AM NewsBrief: Aug. 27, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.
- Norman Committee Selects Four Candidates To Interview For Vacant Council Seat
- Oklahoma’s 2026 Statewide Races Already Drawing Crowds, With 30 Candidates Filed
- Oklahoma AG Seeks to Swap Order of Upcoming Executions
- Oklahoma Updates Broadband Plan After Federal Rule Changes
