AM NewsBrief: Aug. 28, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.
- Oklahoma Audit Finds Nearly $100 Million in Pandemic Relief Funds Mismanaged or Misspent
- Trump Executive Order Targets Flag Burning; Oklahoma ACLU Says It’s Unconstitutional
- State Oversight Office Says Walters’ ‘America First’ Teacher Test Exceeds His Authority
- Corrections Chief Submits Resignation. Stitt Names Interim To Lead Oklahoma Agency
