AM NewsBrief: Sept. 4, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
- Oklahoma Department of Mental Health To Cancel $40M In Contract Items
- Oklahoma Board of Education Appoints New Attorney Without Ryan Walters' Blessing, Input
- OTA To Reveal Plans For New South Extension Route
- Tulsa Expands Route 66 Façade Grant to Newer Buildings
