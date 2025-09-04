Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to unveil revised south extension route
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to reveal its new south extension route later this month.
The announcement of the south route is set for 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 23.
The move comes after the agency had to revise the alignment from a 2022 proposal due to a ruling by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
OTA says the 19-mile new toll road will connect I-35 near Purcell to the future East-West Connector turnpike near Indian Hills Rd.
The Turnpike Authority has scheduled three open house meetings for property owners along the new alignment:
- Wednesday, Sept. 24
- Saturday, Sept. 27
- Monday, Sept. 29.
OTA says the location of the meetings will be announced in the coming days.
The agency says the south extension turnpike is set to open to traffic by 2034.