Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to unveil revised south extension route

KGOU | By Deborah Shaar
Published September 4, 2025 at 3:54 AM CDT
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
/
Twitter

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to reveal its new south extension route later this month.

The announcement of the south route is set for 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The move comes after the agency had to revise the alignment from a 2022 proposal due to a ruling by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

OTA says the 19-mile new toll road will connect I-35 near Purcell to the future East-West Connector turnpike near Indian Hills Rd.

The Turnpike Authority has scheduled three open house meetings for property owners along the new alignment:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 24
  • Saturday, Sept. 27
  • Monday, Sept. 29.

OTA says the location of the meetings will be announced in the coming days.

The agency says the south extension turnpike is set to open to traffic by 2034.
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023. Deborah has worked in news at both public and commercial radio and television stations in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. She has experience in a variety of roles such as news reporter, news anchor, TV segment producer, news writer and newsroom managing editor. She also taught broadcast news classes at a Texas college.
