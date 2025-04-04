Oklahoma turnpike extension rerouted away from Lake Thunderbird

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced the proposed turnpike extension in Cleveland County will be moved.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced earlier this week the proposed southern turnpike extension in Cleveland County will be moving closer to Interstate 35.

Original plans had the turnpike running by Lake Thunderbird, but it's being moved because the proposed location was too close to Lake Thunderbird, and did not comply with federal regulations.

Homeowners in the path of the proposed turnpike extension told KOCO-TV this move doesn't help the situation as hundreds of more people are now at risk of losing their home.

The Turnpike Authority will be holding a public input meeting to discuss the new route in May.

Pike off OTA says they will be there to ask questions and support a no build option.