AM NewsBrief: Sept. 11, 2025

OU Students Hold Vigil Following The Death of Charlie Kirk

Oklahoma AG Opinion: Drag Shows Legal Unless Deemed Obscene Under New Law

Trump Budget Proposal Targets Housing Grant That’s Funded Thousands of Oklahoma Homes

Chickasaw Nation Remembers 9/11

_______________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

