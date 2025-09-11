AM NewsBrief: Sept. 11, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.
- OU Students Hold Vigil Following The Death of Charlie Kirk
- Oklahoma AG Opinion: Drag Shows Legal Unless Deemed Obscene Under New Law
- Trump Budget Proposal Targets Housing Grant That’s Funded Thousands of Oklahoma Homes
- Chickasaw Nation Remembers 9/11
_______________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.