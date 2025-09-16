AM NewsBrief: Sept. 16, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.
- Oklahoma Supreme Court temporarily blocks implementation of controversial social studies standards
- Oklahoma schools chief threatens to ban teachers over ‘disgusting attacks’ on Charlie Kirk
- Oklahoma AG rebuffs accusations that he’s violated conduct rules in Swadley criminal case
- OKC Fair Park August economic impact
_______________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.