AM NewsBrief: Sept. 18, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.
- Oklahomans Gather at OKC Memorial to Reflect on Kindness Amid Divisive Times
- Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission PAC to Dissolve After $10,000 Ethics Settlement
- Norman Schools Board of Education Approves Policies on Immigration, Antisemitism
- Oklahoma City to host information session about Community Public Safety Advisory Board
