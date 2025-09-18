AM NewsBrief: Sept. 18, 2025

Oklahomans Gather at OKC Memorial to Reflect on Kindness Amid Divisive Times

Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission PAC to Dissolve After $10,000 Ethics Settlement

Norman Schools Board of Education Approves Policies on Immigration, Antisemitism

Oklahoma City to host information session about Community Public Safety Advisory Board

_______________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

