KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Sept. 19, 2025

Published September 19, 2025 at 5:15 AM CDT
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

  • Oklahoma State Parks Will Soon Have A New Restaurant Operator
  • Researchers Want To Find Solutions To Falling Trees During Severe Weather
  • Oklahoma State Department of Education Announces Tutoring Initiave
  • The First Americans Museum Opens 'Family Discover Center' This Weekend

_______________________

