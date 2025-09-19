AM NewsBrief: Sept. 19, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.
- Oklahoma State Parks Will Soon Have A New Restaurant Operator
- Researchers Want To Find Solutions To Falling Trees During Severe Weather
- Oklahoma State Department of Education Announces Tutoring Initiave
- The First Americans Museum Opens 'Family Discover Center' This Weekend
