AM NewsBrief: Sept. 23, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.
- Oklahoma's harm reduction law inches toward expiration
- Piedmont gets $2 million for right-sizing its water infrastructure
- OKC Library's Stockyards City branch celebrates centennial by matching values with name
