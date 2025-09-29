AM NewsBrief: Sept. 29, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.
- Report: Oklahoma Plan To Reform Mental Health Treatment 'Marred by Inconsistencies,' Flawed Data
- Removing Fluoride From Drinking Water Could Cost Hundreds Of Millions In Dental Care
- Cherokee Nation to take over operation of last hospital on Oklahoma reservation operated by feds
- The Cost of the 'American Dream'
