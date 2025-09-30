© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Sept. 30, 2025

Published September 30, 2025 at 5:17 AM CDT
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

  • Stitt Touts Over 100 Arrests of Unauthorized Migrants Along I-40 in Highway Patrol, ICE Operation
  • Oklahoma's State Superintendent To Formally Resign Tuesday
  • Ninnekah Property Taxes To Increase 75%
  • Oklahoma Democrats To Host Public Meeting On State Budget

