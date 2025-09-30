AM NewsBrief: Sept. 30, 2025

Stitt Touts Over 100 Arrests of Unauthorized Migrants Along I-40 in Highway Patrol, ICE Operation

Oklahoma's State Superintendent To Formally Resign Tuesday

Ninnekah Property Taxes To Increase 75%

Oklahoma Democrats To Host Public Meeting On State Budget

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

