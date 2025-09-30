AM NewsBrief: Sept. 30, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.
- Stitt Touts Over 100 Arrests of Unauthorized Migrants Along I-40 in Highway Patrol, ICE Operation
- Oklahoma's State Superintendent To Formally Resign Tuesday
- Ninnekah Property Taxes To Increase 75%
- Oklahoma Democrats To Host Public Meeting On State Budget
