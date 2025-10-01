AM NewsBrief: Oct. 1, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.
- Ryan Walters Resigns As Oklahoma State Superintendent
- Oklahoma DPS To Continue Immigration Enforcement Effort Focused On Truck Drivers
- Oklahoma CareerTech to Seek $70 Million Increase from Lawmakers
- One of Tulsa’s Last Independent Bookstores Closing Its Doors
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.