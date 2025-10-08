AM NewsBrief: Oct. 8, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.
- State Superintendent Fields Aims To Set New Tone in Oklahoma Education
- State Lawmakers Discuss Rising Homeowners Insurance Rates
- Trump Administration Plans Soybean Bailout as Oklahoma Farmers Face Rising Costs, Uncertain Markets
- The City of Edmond Opens New Fire Station
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.