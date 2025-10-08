© 2025 KGOU
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Oct. 8, 2025

Published October 8, 2025 at 5:40 AM CDT
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

  • State Superintendent Fields Aims To Set New Tone in Oklahoma Education
  • State Lawmakers Discuss Rising Homeowners Insurance Rates
  • Trump Administration Plans Soybean Bailout as Oklahoma Farmers Face Rising Costs, Uncertain Markets
  • The City of Edmond Opens New Fire Station

