AM NewsBrief: Oct. 8, 2025

State Superintendent Fields Aims To Set New Tone in Oklahoma Education

State Lawmakers Discuss Rising Homeowners Insurance Rates

Trump Administration Plans Soybean Bailout as Oklahoma Farmers Face Rising Costs, Uncertain Markets

The City of Edmond Opens New Fire Station



