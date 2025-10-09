AM NewsBrief: Oct. 9, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Strikes Down New Business Courts
- Former State Lawmaker Files Lawsuit Over His Son’s Car Accident
- Legal Group Accuses UCO of Free Speech Infringement With Print Shutdown
- Banjo Fest Returns To Oklahoma City Banjo Museum
