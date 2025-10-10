AM NewsBrief: Oct. 10, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.
- Oklahoma State Board of Education Is Back In Action With New State Superintendent
- Oklahoma Teachers Replace Certificates to Remove Ryan Walters’ Signature
- Oklahoma Medicaid Director ‘Transitioning Out’ of Role Following Appointment of New OHCA Director
- Norman Daytime Shelter, Resource Center Closing
