AM NewsBrief: Oct. 17, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
- Turning Point USA Tour Draws Crowd At OU
- New State Superintendent Brings ‘Drastic’ Tone Shift to Partnership With Oklahoma CareerTech
- Google Donates $600K to Stillwater Schools for Energy Upgrades, Tech Programs
- Oklahoma Health Professionals Participate in Interim Study on Lung Cancer Screening
