Turning Point USA tour draws crowd at OU

KGOU | By Logan Layden
Published October 17, 2025 at 3:37 AM CDT
An attendee holds a poster of Charlie Kirk at a Turning Point USA rally at Utah State University, as a part of the organization's push to memorialize Kirk, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Logan, Utah.
Alex Goodlett
/
AP
An attendee holds a poster of Charlie Kirk at a Turning Point USA rally at Utah State University, as a part of the organization's push to memorialize Kirk, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Logan, Utah.

Turning Point USA’s fall college tour stopped at the University of Oklahoma on Thursday, following the recent shooting death of founder Charlie Kirk.

The OU Daily reports the event was moved from McCasland Field House to the larger Lloyd Noble Center to accommodate high attendance.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke about Kirk’s legacy and ended his remarks with a prayer, asking God to “give us boldness to face the enemy.”

English actor and comedian Russell Brand also spoke, sharing his spiritual journey and taking audience questions. Brand’s trial over accusations of rape and sexual assault is scheduled for next year in the U.K.

Security was tight, and no major issues were reported. Official attendance numbers have not yet been released.
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
