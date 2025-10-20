AM NewsBrief: Oct. 20, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.
- 3 Shot on OSU's Campus After Homecoming Weekend Party
- Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Seeks Millions More After Budget Shortfall, Service Cuts
- Oklahoma Ethics Commission Sues Rep. Ajay Pittman Over Alleged Campaign Finance Fraud
- Interim Study On Automatic License Plate Readers
