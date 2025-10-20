© 2025 KGOU
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Oct. 20, 2025

Published October 20, 2025 at 6:46 AM CDT
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

  • 3 Shot on OSU's Campus After Homecoming Weekend Party
  • Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Seeks Millions More After Budget Shortfall, Service Cuts
  • Oklahoma Ethics Commission Sues Rep. Ajay Pittman Over Alleged Campaign Finance Fraud
  • Interim Study On Automatic License Plate Readers

