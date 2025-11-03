AM NewsBrief: Nov. 3, 2025

SNAP Details Are Up in the Air, Despite Court Decisions and Oklahoma Funds

Oklahoma Human Services to Begin Furloughs Amid Government Shutdown

Former Norman Teacher Sues Ryan Walters, State Board Over Revoked Teaching License

Oklahoma City Dedicates Clara Luper Plaza Honoring 1958 Sit-In That Sparked National Civil Rights Movement

