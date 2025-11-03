AM NewsBrief: Nov. 3, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.
- SNAP Details Are Up in the Air, Despite Court Decisions and Oklahoma Funds
- Oklahoma Human Services to Begin Furloughs Amid Government Shutdown
- Former Norman Teacher Sues Ryan Walters, State Board Over Revoked Teaching License
- Oklahoma City Dedicates Clara Luper Plaza Honoring 1958 Sit-In That Sparked National Civil Rights Movement
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.