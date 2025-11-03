SNAP details are up in the air, despite court decisions and Oklahoma funds

The Trump administration is being ordered to use a backup fund to support SNAP, but it is up to federal officials whether to dole out benefits in full or reduce them.

They have until Monday to notify a Massachusetts court what they decide and a Rhode Island judge asked for an update on the same day, according to the Associated Press .

"This court has now clarified that Defendants are required to use those Contingency Funds as necessary for the SNAP program," Massachusetts District Judge Indira Talwani wrote.

Although the emergency money is reportedly not enough to cover the whole cost of SNAP next month, Talwani noted the administration can transfer other funding to the program to avoid reductions.

This comes as tribal nations , nonprofits and government officials have been bracing for the suspension's impact. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the program, informed the Oklahoma Department of Human Services it would suspend benefits starting Nov. 1 because of the federal government shutdown.

About 685,000 Oklahoma rely on the program to buy food.

Chris Bernard, president and CEO of Hunger Free Oklahoma, anti-hunger advocacy group, said this still means people will be waiting on benefits to buy groceries.

"Just because of systems, right?" Bernard said. "You have to submit files. They have to then upload benefits onto the cards, and every state in the country will be asking for that at once from the two vendors who do this in the whole country."

His organization is hearing it could take a few weeks to get money to people, but Bernard said he hopes it will take less time. The state's Department of Human Services has also said it will be furloughing employees next week, which he said adds another layer of pressure.

"While this is exciting and a great progress and what should have been done without a court order, there's still going to be very significant temporary suffering across the country because of this," Bernard said.

Anna Pope / KOSU / KOSU Stacks of boxed bananas at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Funding for food banks

Friday afternoon, state leaders announced they would use some of their rainy day funds to help Oklahomans get food during the government shutdown.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, House Speaker Kyle Hilbert and Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton announced a vote to make $1 million a week available to Oklahoma food banks. It comes from the $7.8 million State Emergency Fund and would last up to seven weeks, depending on the status of the federal shutdown, according to a press release.

"This targeted emergency support, alongside the tireless work of our local food banks, will provide weekly food provisions to elderly, disabled and child SNAP recipients across our 77 counties during periods in which SNAP federal funding is unavailable," the leaders said in a joint statement.

Stitt's announcement comes after pressure from tribal leaders, Democratic lawmakers and nonprofit leaders.

Funds will be immediately available after a Contingency Review Board meeting Monday evening and once the Board and certain state authorities approve it.

Officials from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma say the amount represents a fraction of what will be required but it will provide vital support for the food bank network to distribute meals.

One the same day, the Cherokee Nation announced it deployed $1.25 million to regional food banks and other programs as part of its larger emergency response package, according to a press release .

"Our $6.75 million response to the SNAP crisis is a fiscal and policy choice by a tribal Nation in a position to fill the gap," Hoskin said. "But, in the final analysis, quite simply we are morally and culturally compelled as Cherokees to do this."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations.