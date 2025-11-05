AM NewsBrief: Nov. 5, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.
- Oklahoma Conducts Highway Immigration Operation Along Arkansas Border
- Oklahoma EPA Employees Among Those Affected by Shutdown, Union Says
- OTA Approves Land Action for ACCESS Oklahoma Amid Protests
- Study Explores Impact of Native American Stereotypes on Cherokee Youth
