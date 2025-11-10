AM NewsBrief: Nov. 10, 2025

Federal Judge Sides With Tulsa DA in Jurisdiction Dispute With Muscogee Nation

Disposal Well Company Accused of Causing Deadly Saltwater Leak in Caddo County

FCC Decision Paves Way For Higher Prison Phone Rates

Reba McEntire, Kitt Wakeley Among Grammy Nominees

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.