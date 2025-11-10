AM NewsBrief: Nov. 10, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.
- Federal Judge Sides With Tulsa DA in Jurisdiction Dispute With Muscogee Nation
- Disposal Well Company Accused of Causing Deadly Saltwater Leak in Caddo County
- FCC Decision Paves Way For Higher Prison Phone Rates
- Reba McEntire, Kitt Wakeley Among Grammy Nominees
