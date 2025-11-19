AM NewsBrief: Nov. 19, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.
- Court Hears Challenge to New Oklahoma Initiative Petition Law
- El Reno Re-elects Mayor, Choctaw Voters Approve Term Limits and More
- Vandalism At Clara Luper National Sit-in Plaza
- Oklahoma Officials Weigh Power Strategies as Data Centers Expand
- Kroger To Shut OKC Fulfillment Center
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.