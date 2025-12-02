AM NewsBrief: Dec. 2, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.
- Oklahoma Reveals A-F Grades For Public School Results
- OKC Schools Extends Superintendent Jamie Polk’s Contract
- Epic Charter Schools Co-Founders’ Criminal Case Moves Forward
- Norman Approves Purchase of Land for Permanent Homeless Shelter
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.