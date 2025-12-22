AM NewsBrief: Dec. 22, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Dec. 22, 2025.
- Federal Judge Issues Cleanup Plan in Oklahoma Poultry Pollution Lawsuit
- Oklahoma Revenue Outlook Stable, But Not Enough to Trigger Income Tax Cut For FY 2027
- Oklahoma Adult, Childhood Obesity Rates Trending Downward
- How Proposed Changes To The Endangered Species Act Could Impact Oklahoma Wildlife
