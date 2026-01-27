AM NewsBrief: Jan. 27, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026.
- Despite Court Orders to Improve, Report Shows Growing Waitlist For Mental Health Treatment in Jail
- Oklahoma Department of Education Asks For One Thing in Budget Hearing: Flex Benefit Increase
- Open Primary Advocates Brace for Challenges After Submission of Signatures
- Gov. Stitt Issues Executive Order to Reform Food and Healthcare Benefit Programs
