AM NewsBrief: Jan. 30, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
- OKC Warehouse Won't Become ICE Detention Center
- State Leaders Take Tribal Hunting Rights Fight to Oklahoma Supreme Court
- Gov. Stitt Orders Review of Medicaid, SNAP Programs in Oklahoma
- Infrastructure Bill Lawmakers Will Consider This Session
