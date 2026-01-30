© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Jan. 30, 2026

Published January 30, 2026 at 5:03 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

  • OKC Warehouse Won't Become ICE Detention Center
  • State Leaders Take Tribal Hunting Rights Fight to Oklahoma Supreme Court
  • Gov. Stitt Orders Review of Medicaid, SNAP Programs in Oklahoma
  • Infrastructure Bill Lawmakers Will Consider This Session

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

KGOU AM NewsBrief
Stay Connected