AM NewsBrief: Feb. 4, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Clears Path For Rock Creek Entertainment District Construction
- Man Dies in Oklahoma County jail, Marking First In-Custody Death of 2026
- GOP Leads Oklahoma Voter Registration As Independents Lose Primary Access
- Oklahoma Seeks Interstate Designation For Two More Turnpikes
