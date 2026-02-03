Oklahoma Supreme Court clears path for Rock Creek Entertainment District construction

The ruling clears the way for the project to continue.

The petition, organized by Oklahomans for Responsible Economic Development, got over 10,600 signatures in 2024.

The entertainment district plans include a new arena to host OU’s men’s and women’s basketball and gymnastics events. Tax increment financing will be used to pay for $600 million of the total cost, and the rest of the funding will come from private donors.

In a statement released following the ruling, OU said it has been working with the County Trust during the legal delay to prepare the development for construction.