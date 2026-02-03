© 2026 KGOU
Oklahoma Supreme Court clears path for Rock Creek Entertainment District construction

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published February 3, 2026 at 1:54 PM CST
Rendering of the OU arena at the proposed University North Park entertainment district.
Provided
Rendering of the OU arena at the proposed University North Park entertainment district.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled a petition to put the construction of a proposed $1 billion entertainment district up to a vote of the public was insufficient.

The ruling clears the way for the project to continue.

The petition, organized by Oklahomans for Responsible Economic Development, got over 10,600 signatures in 2024.

The entertainment district plans include a new arena to host OU’s men’s and women’s basketball and gymnastics events. Tax increment financing will be used to pay for $600 million of the total cost, and the rest of the funding will come from private donors.

In a statement released following the ruling, OU said it has been working with the County Trust during the legal delay to prepare the development for construction.

Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
