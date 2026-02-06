AM NewsBrief: Feb. 6, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
- Oklahoma Legislative Leaders Eye Possible Budget Shortfall
- Stitt Executive Order Addresses Oklahoma University Degree Programs, Tenures
- Record Wheat Production Creates Competitive Market for Oklahoma Growers
- OKC Fire Department’s Mental Health Response Program Answers Thousands of Calls
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.