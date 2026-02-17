AM NewsBrief: Feb. 17, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.
- State Education Leaders Respond To Call For Investigation Into Student-Led ICE Protests
- Bill Would Make It Easier for Oklahoma Counties to Issue Burn Bans
- OU Faculty Senate Says It Was Not Consulted on Graduate Instructor’s Firing
- Lankford Backs Bill That Would Cut Oil Tax For Superfund Cleanup
