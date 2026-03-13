AM NewsBrief: March 13, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, March 13, 2026.
- Markwayne Mullin Cabinet Confirmation Hearing Scheduled For March 18
- Oklahoma House Advances Bill Expanding Restrictions on Registered Sex Offenders
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sets Scoring Streak Record
- Oklahoma Contemporary Debuts 'Solid Light' Installation By Anthony McCall
