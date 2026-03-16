AM NewsBrief: March 16, 2026

Gov. Stitt Says He Will Not Seek Seat in U.S. Senate

Dry, Warm Weather Expected This Week For Oklahoma

Oklahoma Farmers See Higher Fertilizer Prices Amid War on Iran

New Law Requires Fentanyl Abuse Education in Oklahoma Schools

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