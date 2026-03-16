AM NewsBrief: March 16, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, March 16, 2026.
- Gov. Stitt Says He Will Not Seek Seat in U.S. Senate
- Dry, Warm Weather Expected This Week For Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Farmers See Higher Fertilizer Prices Amid War on Iran
- New Law Requires Fentanyl Abuse Education in Oklahoma Schools
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