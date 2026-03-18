AM NewsBrief: March 18, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
- Oklahoma Senate Advances Measure to Double Elementary Recess Time
- Federal Judge Denies Oklahoma’s Bid to Intervene in Tulsa–Muscogee Nation Jurisdiction Settlement
- OSU Confirms Graduate Was Among Crew Members Killed In KC-135 Crash In Iraq
- Last Day to Enter Oklahoma City LA28 Olympic Ticket Lottery
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