AM NewsBrief: March 18, 2026

Oklahoma Senate Advances Measure to Double Elementary Recess Time

Federal Judge Denies Oklahoma’s Bid to Intervene in Tulsa–Muscogee Nation Jurisdiction Settlement

OSU Confirms Graduate Was Among Crew Members Killed In KC-135 Crash In Iraq

Last Day to Enter Oklahoma City LA28 Olympic Ticket Lottery

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