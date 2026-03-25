AM NewsBrief: March 25, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, March 25, 2026.
- Oklahoma Will Hand Over Voter Data to DOJ After Initially Declining
- Norman Council Approves Agreements with Turnpike Authority for East-West Connector
- Lawsuit Filed After Oklahoma Rejects Proposed Jewish Charter School
- Oklahoma Health Care Officials Ask Lawmakers For More Funding, To Restructure Mental Health Agency
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