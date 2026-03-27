AM NewsBrief: March 27, 2026

New Social Studies Standards Pass Oklahoma State Board of Education Vote

Oklahoma GOP Advances Bill for Constitutional Convention

Oklahoma Tribal Nations Award $2 Million in Federal Road Safety Grants

Construction Begins On OKC Thunder's New Continental Coliseum

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