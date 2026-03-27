AM NewsBrief: March 27, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, March 27, 2026.
- New Social Studies Standards Pass Oklahoma State Board of Education Vote
- Oklahoma GOP Advances Bill for Constitutional Convention
- Oklahoma Tribal Nations Award $2 Million in Federal Road Safety Grants
- Construction Begins On OKC Thunder's New Continental Coliseum
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