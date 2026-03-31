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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: March 31, 2026

Published March 31, 2026 at 5:15 AM CDT
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  • OKC Chamber Signs Trade Agreement With Taiwan Business Group
  • New Mobile Radars Delivered To National Severe Storms Laboratory to Boost Severe Weather Research
  • Data Center Developer Cancels Coweta Project Atlas Plan
  • Canoe Slalom Event Gives OKC a Preview of the 2028 Olympics

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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