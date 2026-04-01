AM NewsBrief: April 1, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, April 1, 2026.
- Candidate Filing Begins for Oklahoma’s 2026 Election Season
- New Synthetic Opioid Linked to Overdose Death in Oklahoma
- Oklahoma County Budget Board Approves $4.7 Million For Jail Shortfall
- Man Charged With Setting 8 Western Oklahoma Wildfires
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