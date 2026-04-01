AM NewsBrief: April 1, 2026

Candidate Filing Begins for Oklahoma’s 2026 Election Season

New Synthetic Opioid Linked to Overdose Death in Oklahoma

Oklahoma County Budget Board Approves $4.7 Million For Jail Shortfall

Man Charged With Setting 8 Western Oklahoma Wildfires

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