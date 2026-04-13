AM NewsBrief: April 13, 2026

Oklahoma Lawmakers Push Measure to Change Judicial Selection Process

Record Number of Candidates File For Oklahoma Elections

Oklahoma Bill Would Require Meters For Commercial Groundwater Wells

Choctaw Nation Unveils Historical Marker in Fort Worth Honoring Tribe's World War I Code Talkers

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