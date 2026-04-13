AM NewsBrief: April 13, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, April 13, 2026.
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Push Measure to Change Judicial Selection Process
- Record Number of Candidates File For Oklahoma Elections
- Oklahoma Bill Would Require Meters For Commercial Groundwater Wells
- Choctaw Nation Unveils Historical Marker in Fort Worth Honoring Tribe's World War I Code Talkers
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