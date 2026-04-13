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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: April 13, 2026

Published April 13, 2026 at 5:17 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, April 13, 2026.

  • Oklahoma Lawmakers Push Measure to Change Judicial Selection Process
  • Record Number of Candidates File For Oklahoma Elections
  • Oklahoma Bill Would Require Meters For Commercial Groundwater Wells
  • Choctaw Nation Unveils Historical Marker in Fort Worth Honoring Tribe's World War I Code Talkers

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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