AM NewsBrief: April 14, 2026
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- Major Changes To Reading Education Laws Pass Oklahoma House
- Oklahoma Senate Committee Rejects Bill To Expand Bear Hunting Season
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Advance Bill To Block Climate Lawsuits Against Fossil Fuel Companies
- SNAP Participation Drops 10% in Oklahoma, USDA Data Shows
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