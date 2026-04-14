AM NewsBrief: April 14, 2026

Major Changes To Reading Education Laws Pass Oklahoma House

Oklahoma Senate Committee Rejects Bill To Expand Bear Hunting Season

Oklahoma Lawmakers Advance Bill To Block Climate Lawsuits Against Fossil Fuel Companies

SNAP Participation Drops 10% in Oklahoma, USDA Data Shows

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