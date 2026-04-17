AM NewsBrief: April 17, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, April 17, 2026.
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Signs $12.8 Billion Oklahoma Budget Bill
- Election Board Allows Pugh to Remain in State Superintendent Race
- Lawmakers Advance Bill To Prevent Higher Electricity Rates From Data Centers
- Thunder Open Playoffs Sunday After Dominant Regular Season
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