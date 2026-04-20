AM NewsBrief: April 20, 2026

Cherokee Chief Won’t Be Allowed to Speak on Oklahoma House Floor Again

Oklahoma Corrections Installing Full Body Scanners At 5 State Prisons

McGirt Sentenced to 33 Months for Sex Offender Registration Violation

OKC Thunder Beat Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of Playoff Series

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

