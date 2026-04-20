AM NewsBrief: April 20, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, April 20, 2026.
- Cherokee Chief Won’t Be Allowed to Speak on Oklahoma House Floor Again
- Oklahoma Corrections Installing Full Body Scanners At 5 State Prisons
- McGirt Sentenced to 33 Months for Sex Offender Registration Violation
- OKC Thunder Beat Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of Playoff Series
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