AM NewsBrief: April 21, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
- Oklahoma Reading Reform Bill Heads To Governor’s Desk
- Lawmakers Push For Special Election on Medicaid Expansion, Judicial Reform
- Gov. Stitt Calls For Elimination of Council Dedicated To Native American Education
- New ‘Hope Booth’ Connects Oklahoma City Residents to Mental Health Resources
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