AM NewsBrief: April 22, 2026

Gov. Kevin Stitt Signs Landmark Childhood Reading Bill Into Law

Proposal To Legalize Sports Betting In Oklahoma Is Moving Forward

Oklahoma City Leaders Approve Data Center Moratorium

Thunder Host Suns in Game 2 Tonight

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