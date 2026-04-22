AM NewsBrief: April 22, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, April 22, 2026.
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Signs Landmark Childhood Reading Bill Into Law
- Proposal To Legalize Sports Betting In Oklahoma Is Moving Forward
- Oklahoma City Leaders Approve Data Center Moratorium
- Thunder Host Suns in Game 2 Tonight
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