AM NewsBrief: April 23, 2026

New Law Gives $250 Payments To Oklahoma Children With Trump Savings Accounts

Oklahoma Senate Rejects Sports Betting Bill

Bill Shielding Fossil Fuel Companies From Climate, Greenhouse Gas Lawsuits Heads To Governor

Oklahoma City Thunder Take 2–0 Series Lead Over Phoenix Suns

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