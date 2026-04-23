AM NewsBrief: April 23, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, April 23, 2026.
- New Law Gives $250 Payments To Oklahoma Children With Trump Savings Accounts
- Oklahoma Senate Rejects Sports Betting Bill
- Bill Shielding Fossil Fuel Companies From Climate, Greenhouse Gas Lawsuits Heads To Governor
- Oklahoma City Thunder Take 2–0 Series Lead Over Phoenix Suns
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