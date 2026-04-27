AM NewsBrief: April 27, 2026

Stitt Declares Disaster Emergency After EF4 Tornado Damages Enid Area

Lawmakers Approve $40 Million for OSU Agronomy Center

Former GOP Leaders Call For Oklahoma Republican Chair To Remain Neutral In Primary Or Resign

Thunder Look to Complete First-Round Sweep Against Suns in Game 4

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