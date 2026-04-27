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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: April 27, 2026

Published April 27, 2026 at 5:06 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, April 27, 2026.

  • Stitt Declares Disaster Emergency After EF4 Tornado Damages Enid Area
  • Lawmakers Approve $40 Million for OSU Agronomy Center
  • Former GOP Leaders Call For Oklahoma Republican Chair To Remain Neutral In Primary Or Resign
  • Thunder Look to Complete First-Round Sweep Against Suns in Game 4

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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